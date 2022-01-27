Varun Beverages Ltd continues to slide

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 852.5, down 2.31% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.46% in last one year as compared to a 23.13% rally in NIFTY and a 6.69% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 852.5, down 2.31% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.53% on the day, quoting at 17013.3. The Sensex is at 56927.99, down 1.61%.Varun Beverages Ltd has lost around 1.99% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36382.85, down 1.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 82.65 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

