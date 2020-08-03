Vasa Retail and Overseas standalone net profit declines 71.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.27% to Rs 14.38 crore

Net profit of Vasa Retail and Overseas declined 71.79% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.27% to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.79% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.53% to Rs 32.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

14.3820.3332.0638.418.146.847.177.130.331.081.252.130.251.031.092.030.220.780.861.53

