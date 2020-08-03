Vasa Retail and Overseas standalone net profit declines 71.79% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 29.27% to Rs 14.38 crore

Net profit of Vasa Retail and Overseas declined 71.79% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.27% to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.79% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.53% to Rs 32.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.3820.33 -29 32.0638.41 -17 OPM %8.146.84 -7.177.13 - PBDT0.331.08 -69 1.252.13 -41 PBT0.251.03 -76 1.092.03 -46 NP0.220.78 -72 0.861.53 -44

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 07:57 IST

