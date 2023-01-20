VCK Capital Market Services standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 6.50% to Rs 2.95 croreNet profit of VCK Capital Market Services rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.952.77 6 OPM %3.051.08 -PBDT0.090.03 200 PBT0.090.03 200 NP0.100.03 233
