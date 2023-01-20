VCK Capital Market Services standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.50% to Rs 2.95 crore

Net profit of VCK Capital Market Services rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.952.773.051.080.090.030.090.030.100.03

