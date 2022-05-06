Vedanta Ltd Falls 9.9%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 3.34%

Vedanta Ltd has lost 15.65% over last one month compared to 11.79% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 7.89% drop in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd lost 9.9% today to trade at Rs 364.95. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 3.34% to quote at 20628.88. The index is down 11.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd decreased 3.81% and Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 3.35% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 10.5 % over last one year compared to the 12.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has lost 15.65% over last one month compared to 11.79% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 7.89% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.54 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 440.75 on 11 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 242.6 on 18 Jun 2021.

