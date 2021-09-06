Vedanta Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 314.15, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 145.62% in last one year as compared to a 53.01% spurt in NIFTY and a 134.22% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 314.15, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17374.2. The Sensex is at 58311.65, up 0.31%. Vedanta Ltd has risen around 1.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5719.35, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 261.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 314.9, up 1.76% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 145.62% in last one year as compared to a 53.01% spurt in NIFTY and a 134.22% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 10.39 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)