Vedanta Ltd Slides 1.91%

Vedanta Ltd fell 1.91% today to trade at Rs 128.6. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.51% to quote at 9218.31. The index is up 15.85 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 1.3% and Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 0.72% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 9.85 % over last one year compared to the 6.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 8.02% over last one month compared to 15.85% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.88% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.43 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.8 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 166.95 on 26 Sep 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 60.3 on 30 Mar 2020.

