Vedanta Ltd Spurts 5.59%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.36%

Vedanta Ltd has added 7.07% over last one month compared to 4.84% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.88% drop in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd rose 5.59% today to trade at Rs 346.9. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.36% to quote at 19348.6. The index is down 4.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 2.7% and NMDC Ltd added 1.88% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 98.04 % over last one year compared to the 31.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 7.07% over last one month compared to 4.84% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.88% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 200.19 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.83 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 385.75 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 110.85 on 23 Nov 2020.

