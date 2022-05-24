Vedanta Ltd Surges 2.52%

Vedanta Ltd has lost 24.65% over last one month compared to 20.04% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.9% drop in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd gained 2.52% today to trade at Rs 313.4. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.98% to quote at 17828.39. The index is down 20.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd increased 2.39% and NMDC Ltd added 2.07% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 3.79 % over last one year compared to the 7.38% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has lost 24.65% over last one month compared to 20.04% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.9% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 58845 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.82 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 440.75 on 11 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 242.6 on 18 Jun 2021.

