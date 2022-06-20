Vivimed Labs Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd, Pitti Engineering Ltd and Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 June 2022.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd, Pitti Engineering Ltd and Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 June 2022.

Vivimed Labs Ltd lost 19.96% to Rs 8.42 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19394 shares in the past one month.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd tumbled 19.07% to Rs 329.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 74994 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26071 shares in the past one month.

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd crashed 18.57% to Rs 155.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11985 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8870 shares in the past one month.

Pitti Engineering Ltd fell 18.12% to Rs 264.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd corrected 17.62% to Rs 83.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 96703 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16151 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)