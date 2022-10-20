IndusInd Bank, Persistent Systems, Tracxn Technologies, BEL in focus

IndusInd Bank: The bank reported 57% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1805 crore on 15% increase in revenue to Rs 6313 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Persistent Systems: The IT solution provider's consolidated net profit rose 4% to Rs 220.01 crore on 9.1% increase in revenue to Rs 2048.64 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q1 June 2022.

Tracxn Technologies: The shares of Tracxn Technologies will debut on the bourses today, 20 October 2022. The price band was Rs 75-80 per share.

Bharat Electronics (BEL): Triton Electric Vehicle India Pvt Ltd, a part of Triton Electric Vehicle LLC, USA, issued a Letter of Intent (Lol) to BEL for procurement of 300 KW Li-Ion Battery Packs for its Semi-truck project in India at an estimated value of Rs. 8060 crore.

Havells India: The reported 38% fall in net profit to Rs 187 crore on 14% increase in net revenue to Rs 3669 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Lupin: The U.S. FDA conducted a Prior-Approval Inspection at Lupin's Biotech manufacturing facility in Pune in October 2022. The inspection concluded with the issuance of a Form 483 with seventeen observations.

Jindal Steel & Power: Jindal Steel & Power has signed an MoU with Greenko Group to facilitate 1000 MW of Carbon-free energy for its steel-making operations at Angul, Odisha. The proposed 1000 MW carbon-free energy is targeted to meet the existing and incremental power demand of the company's Angul facility.

