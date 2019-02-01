Hero MotoCorp Ltd Surges 2.03%, S&P BSE Auto index Gains 1.05%

Ltd has lost 12.51% over last one month compared to 7.04% fall in BSE Auto and 1.32% rise in the SENSEX

Ltd gained 2.03% today to trade at Rs 2665. The BSE Auto is up 1.05% to quote at 18687.97. The is down 7.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ltd increased 1.38% and Ltd added 1.32% on the day. The BSE Auto index went down 28.45 % over last one year compared to the 1.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Ltd has lost 12.51% over last one month compared to 7.04% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 1.32% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1955 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 31114 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3862 on 18 Apr 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2561.9 on 31 Jan 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)