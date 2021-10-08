Vehicle Retail Sales Slide 5.27% On Year In September Says FADA

The FADA stated yesterday on YoY basis, total vehicle retails for the month of September 21 decreased by 5.27%. When compared to September 19 (a regular pre-covid month), overall retails continue to fall by -13.50%. On YoY basis, 3W was up by 51%, PV up by 16% and CV was up by 47%. 2W and Tractors fell by -12% and -24% respectively. With first half of FY 21-22 coming to an end, total retails grew by 35% YoY with highest growth seen in CV segment at 127%. When compared to 2019, a pre-covid year, overall retails were down by -29%.

Except tractors which has grown by 19%, all the other categories continued to be in red. FADA requests all 2W OEMs to announce special schemes for demand revival in entry level 2W (below 125 cc) segment as the same continues to be a spoilsport. The full-blown semiconductor crises continues further and shows its impact on PVs. Dealers not able to fulfil customer demand due to demand supply mismatch resulting in long waiting period. Commercial vehicle segment continues to gain strength as medium CV for the first time rises above pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

