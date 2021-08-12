Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales See Good Yearly Jump On Low Base In July 2021

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) stated today that sales of passenger vehicles rose on year 45% to 264,442 units in July 2021, marking a strong jump on a low base. The total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three-wheelers, Two-wheelers and Quadricycle in July 21 was 20,99,035 units. A total of 3,77,198 units of Two-wheelers were exported in July 21 while 44,997 units of Three-wheelers were exported in July 21.

A total of 52,319 units of Passenger Vehicles were exported in July 21. A total of 12,53,937 units of Total Two-wheelers were sold in July 21. A total of 17,888 units of Total Three-wheelers were sold in July 21.

