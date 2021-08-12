Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales See Good Yearly Jump On Low Base In July 2021

-
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) stated today that sales of passenger vehicles rose on year 45% to 264,442 units in July 2021, marking a strong jump on a low base. The total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three-wheelers, Two-wheelers and Quadricycle in July 21 was 20,99,035 units. A total of 3,77,198 units of Two-wheelers were exported in July 21 while 44,997 units of Three-wheelers were exported in July 21.
A total of 52,319 units of Passenger Vehicles were exported in July 21. A total of 12,53,937 units of Total Two-wheelers were sold in July 21. A total of 17,888 units of Total Three-wheelers were sold in July 21.
