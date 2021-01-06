Venkys (India) Ltd Slips 3.68%

Venkys (India) Ltd has lost 4.51% over last one month compared to 5.11% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 6.62% rise in the SENSEX

Venkys (India) Ltd fell 3.68% today to trade at Rs 1598.15. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.38% to quote at 12772.39. The index is up 5.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd decreased 1.14% and VST Industries Ltd lost 0.78% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 12.66 % over last one year compared to the 18.51% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 10892 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10519 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1855 on 17 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 580 on 24 Mar 2020.

