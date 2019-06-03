Ventura Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.21 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Ventura Textiles reported to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.10% to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales02.19 -100 1.292.19 -41 OPM %0-8.22 --157.36-58.90 - PBDT-3.35-0.08 -4088 -4.75-1.12 -324 PBT-3.21-0.09 -3467 -5.07-1.45 -250 NP-3.21-0.09 -3467 -5.07-1.45 -250
