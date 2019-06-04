Vikas Ecotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 160.84% to Rs 83.26 crore

Net profit of Vikas Ecotech reported to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 160.84% to Rs 83.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.72% to Rs 16.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.44% to Rs 245.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 232.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales83.2631.92 161 245.25232.60 5 OPM %3.281.07 -7.8522.18 - PBDT5.76-2.21 LP 27.9744.84 -38 PBT4.48-3.19 LP 23.2041.24 -44 NP3.01-2.00 LP 16.3826.73 -39

