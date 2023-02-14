JUST IN
Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 117.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.75% to Rs 27.04 crore

Net profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 117.11% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.75% to Rs 27.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27.0419.63 38 OPM %18.9315.89 -PBDT5.232.92 79 PBT4.412.12 108 NP3.301.52 117

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:35 IST

