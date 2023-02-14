Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 117.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.75% to Rs 27.04 crore

Net profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 117.11% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.75% to Rs 27.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.27.0419.6318.9315.895.232.924.412.123.301.52

