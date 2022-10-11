Vimta Labs allots 9963 equity shares under ESOP

Vimta Labs has allotted 9963 equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- each, to the eligible employees of the Company under Vimta Labs Employee Stock Option Plan 2021.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 4,42,15,620 consisting of 2,21,07,810 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 4,42,35,546 consisting of 2,21,17,773 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/ each.

