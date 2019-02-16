Vinayak Polycon International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 44.42% to Rs 6.21 croreNet profit of Vinayak Polycon International remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 44.42% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.214.30 44 OPM %5.487.91 -PBDT0.250.26 -4 PBT0.020.03 -33 NP0.020.02 0
