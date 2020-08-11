New Delhi Television consolidated net profit declines 32.41% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.43% to Rs 92.60 crore

Net profit of New Delhi Television declined 32.41% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.43% to Rs 92.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 102.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 136.99% to Rs 24.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 373.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 398.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

