New Delhi Television consolidated net profit declines 32.41% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.43% to Rs 92.60 croreNet profit of New Delhi Television declined 32.41% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.43% to Rs 92.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 102.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 136.99% to Rs 24.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 373.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 398.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales92.60102.24 -9 373.17398.50 -6 OPM %11.2516.88 -13.779.57 - PBDT14.0822.74 -38 46.3236.47 27 PBT11.5520.23 -43 35.5024.55 45 NP8.0111.85 -32 24.2210.22 137
