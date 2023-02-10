Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit rises 125.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 89.19% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Osiajee Texfab rose 125.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 89.19% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

