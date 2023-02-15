Sri KPR Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Barometers trade with limited losses; consumer durable shares edge lower
Indices trade with modest gains, Dreamfolks Services IPO subscribed 9.39 times
Sensex slips 157 pts, consumer durables shares decline
Market extend losses; Nifty slips below 17,000
Ashok Leyland to supply 500 buses to Sri Lanka Govt
-
Sales decline 32.14% to Rs 1.14 croreNet loss of Sri KPR Industries reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.14% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.141.68 -32 OPM %-28.0719.64 -PBDT0.070.30 -77 PBT-0.91-0.67 -36 NP-0.850.23 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU