Virat Crane Industries standalone net profit declines 18.54% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 8.30% to Rs 20.98 croreNet profit of Virat Crane Industries declined 18.54% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.30% to Rs 20.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.66% to Rs 6.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.57% to Rs 85.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales20.9822.88 -8 85.7287.98 -3 OPM %10.4914.77 -11.9511.85 - PBDT2.103.09 -32 9.869.85 0 PBT2.013.02 -33 9.569.57 0 NP1.451.78 -19 6.816.21 10
