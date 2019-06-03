Virat Crane Industries standalone net profit declines 18.54% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 8.30% to Rs 20.98 crore

Net profit of Crane Industries declined 18.54% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.30% to Rs 20.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.66% to Rs 6.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.57% to Rs 85.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

