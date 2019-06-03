Super Tannery standalone net profit declines 79.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 40.63% to Rs 35.23 crore

Net profit of declined 79.81% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.63% to Rs 35.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.67% to Rs 2.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.66% to Rs 186.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 234.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

