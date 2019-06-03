JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2019-20 Series I Opens For Subscription
Business Standard

Super Tannery standalone net profit declines 79.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 40.63% to Rs 35.23 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery declined 79.81% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.63% to Rs 35.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.67% to Rs 2.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.66% to Rs 186.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 234.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales35.2359.34 -41 186.39234.93 -21 OPM %12.066.37 -8.416.79 - PBDT1.773.06 -42 10.1911.90 -14 PBT0.331.53 -78 4.236.20 -32 NP0.211.04 -80 2.134.07 -48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 14:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU