Virat Industries standalone net profit declines 23.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.34% to Rs 8.04 crore

Net profit of Virat Industries declined 23.33% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.34% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.047.4911.9415.620.971.200.590.800.460.60

