Virat Industries standalone net profit declines 23.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.34% to Rs 8.04 croreNet profit of Virat Industries declined 23.33% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.34% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.047.49 7 OPM %11.9415.62 -PBDT0.971.20 -19 PBT0.590.80 -26 NP0.460.60 -23
