Vishal Bearings standalone net profit declines 33.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.79% to Rs 30.01 croreNet profit of Vishal Bearings declined 33.78% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.79% to Rs 30.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales30.0130.87 -3 OPM %13.7013.38 -PBDT3.193.68 -13 PBT2.032.93 -31 NP1.472.22 -34
