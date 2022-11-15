Vishal Bearings standalone net profit declines 33.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.79% to Rs 30.01 crore

Net profit of Vishal Bearings declined 33.78% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.79% to Rs 30.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.30.0130.8713.7013.383.193.682.032.931.472.22

