JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

VCU Data Management standalone net profit declines 77.42% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Vishal Bearings standalone net profit declines 33.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.79% to Rs 30.01 crore

Net profit of Vishal Bearings declined 33.78% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.79% to Rs 30.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales30.0130.87 -3 OPM %13.7013.38 -PBDT3.193.68 -13 PBT2.032.93 -31 NP1.472.22 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU