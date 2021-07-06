Vishal Fabrics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd, Damodar Industries Ltd and Donear Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 July 2021.

Vishal Fabrics Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 60.35 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 72256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52078 shares in the past one month.

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd tumbled 6.74% to Rs 65.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 58658 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65289 shares in the past one month.

MTAR Technologies Ltd lost 6.39% to Rs 1306.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38210 shares in the past one month.

Damodar Industries Ltd plummeted 6.27% to Rs 48.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16863 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35262 shares in the past one month.

Donear Industries Ltd fell 6.06% to Rs 46.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60314 shares in the past one month.

