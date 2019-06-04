Vision Cinemas reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 62.50% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

