Vision Cinemas reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of Vision Cinemas remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 62.50% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.070.05 40 0.260.16 63 OPM %28.5760.00 -34.62-6.25 - PBDT0.020.03 -33 0.09-0.01 LP PBT0.020.02 0 0.07-0.03 LP NP0.020.02 0 0.060.01 500
