Vivanza Biosciences reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 34.62% in the September 2022 quarter
Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 68.21% in the June 2022 quarter
Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 34.65% in the September 2022 quarter
Kimia Biosciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit declines 13.41% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 285.53% to Rs 5.86 croreNet profit of Vivanza Biosciences reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 285.53% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.861.52 286 OPM %9.561.97 -PBDT0.46-0.05 LP PBT0.46-0.05 LP NP0.46-0.05 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU