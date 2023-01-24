Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 27.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.32% to Rs 204.96 crore

Net profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 27.86% to Rs 58.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.32% to Rs 204.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 151.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.204.96151.4676.8376.3878.0861.0375.7559.1558.7445.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)