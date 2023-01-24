Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 27.86% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Home Finance Company standalone net profit rises 30.91% in the September 2022 quarter
HDFC Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 15.19% in the December 2022 quarter
Longview Tea Company standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the December 2022 quarter
HDFC Asset Management Company standalone net profit rises 2.68% in the December 2022 quarter
Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 26.73% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 35.32% to Rs 204.96 croreNet profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 27.86% to Rs 58.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.32% to Rs 204.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 151.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales204.96151.46 35 OPM %76.8376.38 -PBDT78.0861.03 28 PBT75.7559.15 28 NP58.7445.94 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU