Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 27.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.32% to Rs 204.96 crore

Net profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 27.86% to Rs 58.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.32% to Rs 204.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 151.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales204.96151.46 35 OPM %76.8376.38 -PBDT78.0861.03 28 PBT75.7559.15 28 NP58.7445.94 28

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 17:11 IST

