Vivimed Labs Ltd Slips 16.57%

Vivimed Labs Ltd fell 16.57% today to trade at Rs 14.1. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 0.37% to quote at 12821.94. The index is down 4.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vimta Labs Ltd decreased 4.53% and Lupin Ltd lost 1.6% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went down 8.94 % over last one year compared to the 12.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Vivimed Labs Ltd has lost 39.35% over last one month compared to 4.11% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 0.16% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 20915 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 43285 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 75.8 on 27 Aug 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 14.1 on 27 Jun 2019.
