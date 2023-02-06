VLS Finance consolidated net profit rises 246.41% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 337.86% to Rs 69.97 crore

Net profit of VLS Finance rose 246.41% to Rs 53.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 337.86% to Rs 69.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales69.9715.98 338 OPM %94.9779.60 -PBDT66.5912.77 421 PBT65.8112.51 426 NP53.0715.32 246

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 07:35 IST

