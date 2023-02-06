VLS Finance consolidated net profit rises 246.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 337.86% to Rs 69.97 crore

Net profit of VLS Finance rose 246.41% to Rs 53.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 337.86% to Rs 69.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.69.9715.9894.9779.6066.5912.7765.8112.5153.0715.32

