ICICI Lombard slips after Q1 PAT drops 62% YoY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company tumbled 4.08% to Rs 1481 after the company reported 61.9% fall in net profit to Rs 151.63 crore on a 20% rise in total income to Rs 3414.09 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY22 stood at Rs 201.50 crore, down by 62.1% from Rs 531.04 crore in Q1 FY21.

Capital gains increased to Rs 244 crore in Q1 FY 2022 compared to Rs 61 crore in Q1 FY 2021.

Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) of the company stood at Rs 3,733 crore in Q1 FY2022 compared to Rs 3,302 crore in Q1 FY2021, a growth of 13%. This was in line with the industry growth.

Combined ratio stood at 121.3% in Q1 FY 2022 compared to 99.7% in Q1 FY 2021 primarily driven by COVID-19 pandemic during the quarter. The Combined ratio includes COVID-19 impact on health book of Rs 602 crore in Q1 FY 2022 as against Rs 20 crore in Q1 FY 2021 and Rs 339 crore in FY 2021.

Return on Average Equity (ROAE) was 8.1% in Q1 FY 2022 compared to 25.1% in Q1 FY 2021.

Solvency ratio was 2.76x at 30 June 2021 as against 2.90x at 31 March 2021 and higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50x.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company operates as a non-life insurer. The company offers motor, health, travel, business, personal accident, and home insurance, as well as claim settlements and renewals services.

