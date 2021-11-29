Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 9.94%

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 25.03% over last one month compared to 7.36% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 4.63% drop in the SENSEX

Vodafone Idea Ltd rose 9.94% today to trade at Rs 11.94. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 0.2% to quote at 1840.5. The index is up 7.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd increased 0.37% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 58.8 % over last one year compared to the 28.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 626.15 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 674.23 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 13.8 on 15 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4.55 on 05 Aug 2021.

