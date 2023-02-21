Volumes jump at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 52996 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5324 shares

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Uflex Ltd, Trent Ltd, G R Infraprojects Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 February 2023.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 52996 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5324 shares. The stock dropped 0.48% to Rs.513.50. Volumes stood at 4745 shares in the last session.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd registered volume of 12247 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2884 shares. The stock rose 1.00% to Rs.479.00. Volumes stood at 1621 shares in the last session.

Uflex Ltd registered volume of 24472 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5936 shares. The stock slipped 3.30% to Rs.471.85. Volumes stood at 3902 shares in the last session.

Trent Ltd registered volume of 1.08 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38071 shares. The stock rose 0.77% to Rs.1,353.50. Volumes stood at 17880 shares in the last session.

G R Infraprojects Ltd witnessed volume of 7200 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3414 shares. The stock dropped 0.43% to Rs.1,148.85. Volumes stood at 1952 shares in the last session.

