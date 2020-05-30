Amara Raja Batteries consolidated net profit rises 15.30% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Amara Raja Batteries standalone net profit rises 25.61% in the December 2019 quarter
Lockdown ease: Amara Raja Batteries resumes 'limited scale' operations
Amara Raja Batteries partially resumes operations
Amara Raja among 42 global organisations that agreed on guiding principles for batteries
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd in demand
-
Sales rise 0.94% to Rs 1581.39 croreNet profit of Amara Raja Batteries rose 15.30% to Rs 137.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 119.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.94% to Rs 1581.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1566.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.75% to Rs 660.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 483.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.68% to Rs 6839.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6793.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1581.391566.73 1 6839.176793.11 1 OPM %15.4215.44 -16.0614.01 - PBDT254.88246.31 3 1141.40991.31 15 PBT178.93177.99 1 840.66730.11 15 NP137.30119.08 15 660.80483.23 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU