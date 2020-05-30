JUST IN
Amara Raja Batteries consolidated net profit rises 15.30% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.94% to Rs 1581.39 crore

Net profit of Amara Raja Batteries rose 15.30% to Rs 137.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 119.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.94% to Rs 1581.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1566.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.75% to Rs 660.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 483.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.68% to Rs 6839.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6793.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1581.391566.73 1 6839.176793.11 1 OPM %15.4215.44 -16.0614.01 - PBDT254.88246.31 3 1141.40991.31 15 PBT178.93177.99 1 840.66730.11 15 NP137.30119.08 15 660.80483.23 37

