Amara Raja Batteries consolidated net profit rises 15.30% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Amara Raja Batteries rose 15.30% to Rs 137.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 119.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.94% to Rs 1581.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1566.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.75% to Rs 660.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 483.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.68% to Rs 6839.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6793.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

