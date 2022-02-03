Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 5.03 points or 0.13% at 3936.31 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.85%), DLF Ltd (up 1.76%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.72%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.53%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.09%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.52%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.71%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 343.53 or 0.58% at 59214.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 88.1 points or 0.5% at 17691.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 68.78 points or 0.23% at 29881.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 50.2 points or 0.56% at 8877.24.

On BSE,1516 shares were trading in green, 1330 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)