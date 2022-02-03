Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 143.15 points or 0.55% at 26391.71 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 2.52%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.82%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.55%),Escorts Ltd (up 1.5%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.72%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.65%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.35%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.22%).

On the other hand, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 1.2%), Cummins India Ltd (down 0.83%), and Bosch Ltd (down 0.81%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 343.53 or 0.58% at 59214.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 88.1 points or 0.5% at 17691.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 68.78 points or 0.23% at 29881.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 50.2 points or 0.56% at 8877.24.

On BSE,1516 shares were trading in green, 1330 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)