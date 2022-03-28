Adani Enterprises wins two coal mining projects

The company on Friday announced that its wholly owned subsidiaries Mahanadi Mines and Minerals (MMMPL) and MP Natural Resources (MPNRPL) have been declared as successful bidders by the Ministry of Coal, Government of India.

Mahanadi Mines and Minerals won bid for Bijahan coal block in Odisha. The block has a total geological resource of 327 MT. Meanwhile, MP Natural Resources, Adani Enterprises' another subsidiary won Gondbahera Ujheni East coal block in Madhya Pradesh. The block has a total geological resource of 250 MT

Adani Enterprises said revenue sharing with the Government will be 14% for Bijahan coal block and 5% for Gondbahera Ujheni East coal block.

AEL is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centred on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centre and water infrastructure.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 12 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 297 crore in Q3 FY21. Total income increased by 61% year on year during the quarter to Rs 18,963 crore.

Shares of Adani Enterprises were trading at 0.44% lower to Rs 1861.35 on BSE.

