Volumes jump at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter

ACC Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd, India Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 May 2022.

Capri Global Capital Ltd saw volume of 42063 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6967 shares. The stock dropped 4.00% to Rs.611.85. Volumes stood at 3724 shares in the last session.

ACC Ltd notched up volume of 1.86 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37272 shares. The stock rose 6.60% to Rs.2,253.30. Volumes stood at 44771 shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd saw volume of 19125 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5799 shares. The stock dropped 19.29% to Rs.2,725.00. Volumes stood at 7544 shares in the last session.

Ambuja Cements Ltd recorded volume of 7.63 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.28% to Rs.374.15. Volumes stood at 2.98 lakh shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd clocked volume of 1.86 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 96265 shares. The stock gained 5.84% to Rs.178.40. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.

