Volumes jump at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 August 2022.

CCL Products (India) Ltd saw volume of 27.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.48% to Rs.453.05. Volumes stood at 2.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd clocked volume of 21.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.34% to Rs.309.65. Volumes stood at 87934 shares in the last session.

Indigo Paints Ltd saw volume of 1.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28527 shares. The stock increased 3.28% to Rs.1,560.75. Volumes stood at 45129 shares in the last session.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31162 shares. The stock increased 4.03% to Rs.3,574.55. Volumes stood at 28645 shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd clocked volume of 5.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.57% to Rs.396.95. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

