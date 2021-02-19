FMCG stocks rise

FMCG stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 52.08 points or 0.42% at 12353.97 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Eveready Industries India Ltd (up 9.42%), Hindustan Foods Ltd (up 4.84%),Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (up 2.6%),Waterbase Ltd (up 2.27%),KRBL Ltd (up 2.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 2.02%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 1.68%), Godrej Agrovet Ltd (up 1.64%), Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (up 1.57%), and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 1.37%).

On the other hand, Dabur India Ltd (down 1.69%), Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (down 1.47%), and Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (down 1.32%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 101.82 or 0.2% at 51222.87.

The Nifty 50 index was down 42.25 points or 0.28% at 15076.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 53.19 points or 0.27% at 20069.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.8 points or 0.17% at 6768.56.

On BSE,1208 shares were trading in green, 995 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)