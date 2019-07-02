Volumes jump at Gateway Distriparks Ltd counter

Gateway Distriparks Ltd witnessed volume of 2.01 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 49.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4097 shares

V-Mart Retail Ltd, Greenply Industries Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 July 2019.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd witnessed volume of 2.01 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 49.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4097 shares. The stock dropped 2.07% to Rs.130.10. Volumes stood at 2038 shares in the last session.

V-Mart Retail Ltd registered volume of 4518 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 30.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock slipped 0.13% to Rs.2,195.00. Volumes stood at 250 shares in the last session.

Greenply Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 21.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5480 shares. The stock rose 0.03% to Rs.166.00. Volumes stood at 7354 shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd registered volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14122 shares. The stock slipped 0.70% to Rs.205.30. Volumes stood at 14267 shares in the last session.

Adani Green Energy Ltd recorded volume of 9.26 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.40 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.87% to Rs.50.50. Volumes stood at 1.99 lakh shares in the last session.

