Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit declines 17.49% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Gateway Distriparks approves raising funds up to Rs 620 crore
Gateway Distriparks standalone net profit declines 28.52% in the September 2018 quarter
Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit declines 1.91% in the September 2018 quarter
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Sales rise 6.17% to Rs 103.02 croreNet profit of Gateway Distriparks declined 17.49% to Rs 16.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.17% to Rs 103.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 97.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales103.0297.03 6 OPM %18.8422.67 -PBDT28.8031.21 -8 PBT20.4523.65 -14 NP16.2319.67 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU