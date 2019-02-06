JUST IN
Business Standard

Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit declines 17.49% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 6.17% to Rs 103.02 crore

Net profit of Gateway Distriparks declined 17.49% to Rs 16.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.17% to Rs 103.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 97.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales103.0297.03 6 OPM %18.8422.67 -PBDT28.8031.21 -8 PBT20.4523.65 -14 NP16.2319.67 -17

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 16:35 IST

