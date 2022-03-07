Volumes jump at 3M India Ltd counter

3M India Ltd saw volume of 14477 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2948 shares

La Opala RG Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 March 2022.

3M India Ltd saw volume of 14477 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2948 shares. The stock dropped 2.60% to Rs.19,850.00. Volumes stood at 5957 shares in the last session.

La Opala RG Ltd witnessed volume of 9.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.17 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.61% to Rs.329.60. Volumes stood at 8.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd registered volume of 1055.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 295.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.13% to Rs.186.95. Volumes stood at 326.59 lakh shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 11.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.24% to Rs.420.00. Volumes stood at 2.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Avanti Feeds Ltd saw volume of 7.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.16 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.47% to Rs.429.00. Volumes stood at 2.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)