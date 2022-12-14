Volumes jump at General Insurance Corporation of India counter

-
General Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 4.06 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66764 shares
KIOCL Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 December 2022.
General Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 4.06 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66764 shares. The stock increased 8.41% to Rs.159.15. Volumes stood at 52755 shares in the last session.
KIOCL Ltd saw volume of 25455 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4890 shares. The stock increased 9.03% to Rs.227.10. Volumes stood at 2881 shares in the last session.
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd saw volume of 4.77 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.63% to Rs.96.60. Volumes stood at 2.3 lakh shares in the last session.
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd witnessed volume of 1.94 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57032 shares. The stock increased 0.54% to Rs.369.90. Volumes stood at 24128 shares in the last session.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 67429 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19936 shares. The stock gained 6.79% to Rs.473.25. Volumes stood at 34959 shares in the last session.
