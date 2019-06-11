JUST IN
Indices extend gain

Business Standard

Volumes jump at Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd witnessed volume of 27.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 24.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares

Welspun India Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 June 2019.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd witnessed volume of 27.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 24.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.18% to Rs.83.75. Volumes stood at 71402 shares in the last session.

Welspun India Ltd notched up volume of 43.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.97 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.18% to Rs.55.05. Volumes stood at 3.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd saw volume of 3.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29715 shares. The stock increased 4.31% to Rs.262.65. Volumes stood at 19482 shares in the last session.

Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd saw volume of 5.35 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73332 shares. The stock dropped 9.99% to Rs.227.90. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 114.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.80% to Rs.192.30. Volumes stood at 9.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 14:30 IST

