Gujarat Pipavav Port standalone net profit rises 4.48% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 7.41% to Rs 174.73 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 4.48% to Rs 52.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 50.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 174.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 162.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales174.73162.68 7 OPM %56.5058.19 -PBDT109.00101.94 7 PBT81.4876.85 6 NP52.2450.00 4

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 16:42 IST

