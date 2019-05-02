Volumes spurt at Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd counter

Port Ltd notched up volume of 1.71 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 27.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6229 shares

KIOCL Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Abbott Ltd, Eveready Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 May 2019.

Port Ltd notched up volume of 1.71 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 27.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6229 shares. The stock rose 0.91% to Rs.88.90. Volumes stood at 3865 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 5756 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 948 shares. The stock gained 6.39% to Rs.137.45. Volumes stood at 546 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 14504 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2730 shares. The stock increased 5.92% to Rs.247.65. Volumes stood at 4696 shares in the last session.

Abbott Ltd clocked volume of 1674 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 321 shares. The stock gained 0.51% to Rs.7,475.00. Volumes stood at 669 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 2.66 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60512 shares. The stock slipped 2.78% to Rs.113.60. Volumes stood at 1.49 lakh shares in the last session.

