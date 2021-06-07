Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 48.7 points or 1.69% at 2934.44 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 16.68%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 3.45%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 3.19%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.95%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 1.56%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.53%), CESC Ltd (up 0.76%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.71%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.54%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 0.26%), moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 12.55 or 0.02% at 52112.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.9 points or 0.19% at 15700.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 203.48 points or 0.84% at 24465.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.13 points or 0.74% at 7766.13.

On BSE,1974 shares were trading in green, 691 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

